Can't Miss Play: Dawson Knox breaks tackles on 45-yard catch-and-run
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox breaks tackles on 45-yard catch-and-run on a dime from quarterback Josh Allen.
“I mean, it's such a cool tournament, really unique."
Despite both members of Team Woods banged up, Tiger and Charlie provided plenty of highlights in Saturday’s first round of the PNC Championship.
Patriots legend Julian Edelman admits he's been contacted about potentially returning to the NFL, but he tells our Phil Perry that there's only one scenario that he'd even consider.
The Vikings were on their way to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Then, bad officiating happened.
Ja Morant was suddenly tossed after he was seen talking with a fan sitting courtside in Oklahoma City.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Argentina and France have played each other three times in the World Cup, last meeting in Russia in 2018 when Didier Deschamps’s side won 4-3 in the Round of 16. Argentina won the first two meetings in 1930 and 1978. But who, according to our field of experts, will win the 2022 World Cup final when the two nations meet in Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha?
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
The first question Tiger Woods faced at the PNC Championship was an easy one: Do you get the sense that you’re the second most watched person out here? “Yeah,” he said. “Nothing wrong with that.” For the man who’s been the biggest draw in golf for the last 25 years, it was an acknowledgement […]
Croatian winger Mislav Orsic found the back of the net in style against Morocco as his nation took a 2-1 lead at halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.
Could Kevin Durant be going to the Lakers?
Follow along for live score updates as Jackson State football takes on NC Central at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The explanations make sense, but they don't answer the root of the issue
Former Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a deal with the Dodgers in the latest low-cost upgrade this winter for the team.
Peterson pulled no punches when attacking the Vikings' narratives
That's some beautiful trolling by Erik Spoelstra.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Florida didn't score until the final minute in a blowout loss vs. Oregon State that secured back-to-back losing seasons for first time since 1978-79.
In one epic afternoon, Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career high in passing yards, handcrafted the biggest comeback in NFL history and set a record for the gaudiest jacket ever worn by a guy who thinks that khaki is a little too risque for public display. "My wife dresses me," he said. "She put it out last night and I looked at her and said, 'I don't know.'" She ...