Can't-Miss Play: Darious Williams intercepts Josh Allen's 60-yard pass
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Darious Williams intercepts Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 60-yard pass.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Darious Williams intercepts Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 60-yard pass.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
The Bills continue to rack up points, but it's tough for fantasy managers to get in on the party outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
The Jaguars need to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Week 3.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down Buffalo weaponizing Allen's unpredictability, a smart wrinkle to a popular route concept, and a couple bets for the Packers-Lions Thursday nighter.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
The Bills got banged up and outplayed.
After a big game in Week 4, Lamar Jackson will have a much tougher job against a stout Steelers defense.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack, and was quickly ruled out of the game.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers his lineup advice for every remaining game on the Week 5 slate, along with some intriguing DFS values.
Oklahoma jumped up seven spots from No. 12 up to No. 5 after beating Texas.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri drops his Week 5 tips to triumph in your league.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.