Can't-Miss Play: Daniel Jones unleashes 58-yard bomb to Jalin Hyatt
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones unleashes 58-yard bomb to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt as the rookie hauls in his first NFL catch.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones unleashes 58-yard bomb to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt as the rookie hauls in his first NFL catch.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
The spread closed at 7.5 points.
Jackson drew a $14,819 fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers last week.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders would not let his team lose.
Achilles tears used to be automatic season-enders. Aaron Rodgers' surgeon is trying to change that.