Can't-Miss Play: Damiere Byrd's 47-yard TD puts Falcons on top with 2:14 remaining
Wide receiver Damiere Byrd's 47-yard touchdown puts the Atlanta Falcons on top with 2:14 remaining.
Wide receiver Damiere Byrd's 47-yard touchdown puts the Atlanta Falcons on top with 2:14 remaining.
See the top Twitter reactions to Jake Paul's win over former UFC champ Anderson Silva in their Showtime boxing main event.
The big hit eluded the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series against Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who was filthy. Was he, perhaps, too filthy? Here's what the Phils had to say about Valdez' curious mannerisms on the mound. By Corey Seidman
Watch as NBC's camera gives an overhead look at the post-race incident between Austin Hill and Myatt Snider after Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Necessary first step.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
USC coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on an officiating controversy, new receivers thriving and more takeaways from the Trojans' win at Arizona.
Flying beverages, backstage scuffles, a stockton slap – and seemingly an ejection. Nate Diaz had quite the time at Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, it appears.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
Sonya Curry shared some touching advice with Klay Thompson, who recently dealt with criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley.
Game 2 was another reminder that the minutia of playoff baseball is often memorable. At least in the moment.
Multiple Michigan State players punched and kicked a Michigan player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following Saturday's game.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Sunday's Lakers versus Nuggets game.
Samuel Stanley called actions by Spartans players involved in a postgame melee with members of rival Michigan's team "unacceptable" and said those involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker.
The first CFP rankings come out on Tuesday. Will an SEC team be No. 1. And if so, which one?
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has the jokes. And now he wants a Joker costume for Halloween.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, president Samuel L. Stanley and Michigan president Santa J. Ono reacted Sunday morning to postgame attack
The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.