Can't-Miss Play: Dalton goes WAY downtown to Shaheed for 40-yard gain
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton goes way downtown to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 40-yard gain.
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Tom Brady did it again.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett III, and C.J. Stroud are your 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. Here's what the voters missed.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.
Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer enters transfer portal after two seasons with the program. He was a five-star coming out of high school.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hit rookie tight end Cade Otton for a late touchdown against the New Orleans Saints
One of the wildest stories in the history of the coaching carousel could help #USC in a big way. We'll explain this amazing turn of events.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Here's five Jackson State football players that may enter the transfer portal following Deion Sanders' departure.
Here's what to know about Ohio State's latest entrant into the transfer portal.
The 49ers already lost Trey Lance. Now, they won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way. Garoppolo is out for the season with a broken left foot. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered a bit of hopeful news Monday: Doctors don’t believe the quarterback has a Lisfranc injury. Shanahan was hesitant to commit since Garoppolo [more]
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Mike White has brought new life into the New York Jets offense, giving fantasy players some late options to pick up before the playoffs.