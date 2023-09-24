Can't-Miss Play: D.J. Chark's 28-yard sideline catch is a thing of beauty
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark's 28-yard sideline catch is a thing of beauty.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark's 28-yard sideline catch is a thing of beauty.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Kenny Pickett found a wide open Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown early on Sunday night in their matchup with the Raiders.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.
The Ravens would have been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call went their way.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
The Cowboys defense didn't look the same after losing one of its stars.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.