Can't-Miss Play: Christian Harris' first NFL INT couldn't come at a more critical time
Fans and observers react on Twitter to the #Chiefs' Week 16 victory over the #Seahawks | from @EdEastonJr
That was one of the more forgettable games to have ever been played.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Ariel Epstein joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player prop as the Patriots host the Bengals on Saturday in week 16.
Not many people outside of New England are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Bengals in Week 16. Here's a roundup of expert predictions for this game.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Bengals won to clinch playoff spot.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 35-13 win over the #Bears:
The Patriots offense showed signs of life with a valiant comeback effort, but another late-game gaffe ruined any chance of a Christmas miracle at Gillette. We share our takeaways from the 22-18 defeat.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Most first-round quarterbacks get three years to prove themselves. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will get only two. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the 2022 season. Per Glazer, the Jets have lost confidence in Wilson — and Wilson has lost confidence in himself. Wilson’s self-confidence, says [more]
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
Kirk Cousins is the QB everyone loves to dunk on, but he keeps winning.
Detroit Lions were destroyed by Carolina Panthers, allowing 320 yards rushing and suffering a blow to their playoff hopes in 37-23 loss
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL for the past few weeks, now they are the butt of many jokes after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.