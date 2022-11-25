Can't-Miss Play: CeeDee Lamb makes stellar one-handed catch amid Holmes' pass interference
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a one-handed catch for a gain of 21 yards.
The New York Giants got a reality check in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. On Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys delivered the gut check.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
There are no morale victories in the NFL. But something felt different about the Detroit Lions’ 28-25 Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
All of a sudden, Thanksgiving wasn't so festive for Cowboys bettors.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb in Week Five. It took him nearly seven weeks to acknowledge that the thumb is broken. Why didn’t he say so sooner? There are three possibilities, as we see it. First, he’s been tempted to disclose it since it happened, and he finally gave in to the urge [more]
Center Jake Brendel experienced the highlight of his NFL career on Monday night in the 49ers' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
With the Lions trailing the Bills 25-22 late in the fourth quarter today, D.J. Chark got open past the Bills’ secondary for a potential game-winning touchdown. But Jared Goff threw the ball short, and the pass fell incomplete. After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell said the play call was good but the execution was [more]
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Fifty years after going undefeated, thrashing Notre Dame and winning a national title, Anthony Davis and the 1972 USC Trojans celebrate their legacy.
Sean Kugler was reportedly sent home by the team prior to Monday's loss.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
Even after losing to Buffalo, the Detroit Lions' impressive performance proves they have the potential to make the playoffs, or come close.
5 takeaways from the #Bills' 28-25 win against the #Lions:
Bills linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of Thursday’s game shortly after suffering a knee injury and that sequence of events is often followed by word of a season-ending injury. The initial word on Miller’s condition is not that dire, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the belief is that Miller suffered a [more]
Scoring 21 straight points, Cowboys overcome halftime deficit and win on Thanksgiving.
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Married UFC fighters Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announced that they're expecting their first baby together in 2023.