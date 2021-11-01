Can't-Miss Play: Cedrick Wilson hits turbo on 73-yard catch-and-run TD
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson hits turbo on a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
For the Vikings, some bad news: Hunter is out for the rest of the game.
Well, who saw this coming? After a fairly listless first half, the Cowboys started the second half with a long touchdown to tie the game at 10 with 14:07 left in the third quarter. On third-and-8 from the Dallas 27, quarterback Cooper Rush hit receiver Cedrick Wilson over the middle for a 73-yard touchdown. Wilson [more]
Following a sluggish first half, Cooper Rush and Cedrick Wilson broke it open with a 73-yard touchdown to start the second half.
The Cowboys may be able to steal a win against the Vikings. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Sunday night contest between Dallas and Minnesota is tied at 13. Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein hit a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left in the third period to even the score. He was in [more]
With the game on the line, Cooper Rush didn't look like a QB making his first start.
