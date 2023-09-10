Can't-Miss Play: Carr's launch in crunch time hits Shaheed for 41-yard gain
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's launch in crunch time hits wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for 41-yard gain.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's launch in crunch time hits wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for 41-yard gain.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
The Saints had to be happy with their first look at Derek Carr.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
Williams took a big hit in the second quarter against the Dolphins.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
Sean Payton's here to make an impression.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. Hopefully he didn't want it as a souvenir.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.