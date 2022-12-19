Can't-Miss Play: Carr's 30-yard TD rainbow to Cole cuts Pats' lead to one at 0:32 mark
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard TD rainbow to Patriots wide receiver Keelan Cole cuts the Pats' lead to one at the 0:32 mark.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers squandered a three-score lead in Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
What is #Raiders QB Derek Carr's biggest weakness?
Before the #Chiefs face the #Texans in Week 15, we're reminiscing about Knile Davis' 108-yard kick return touchdown at NRG Stadium during the AFC Wild Card in 2015.
Week 15 is set to be a pivotal juncture for several teams in playoff contention. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders headline the action.
Raiders win in dramatic fashion, beat Patriots 30-24
Here's what the Philadelphia Eagles are saying after a hard-fought 25-20 win over the Chicago Bear at Soldier Field on Sunday
What the Saints are saying after their dramatic Week 15 win over the Falcons: Quotes from Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Juwan Johnson and their teammates
The Jaguars officially control their own destiny now in the AFC South race after the Titans' loss.
Keith Taylor Jr. had a pretty rough outing in the Panthers' painful 24-16 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
The Broncos secured their fourth win of the season with a 24-15 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Derek Carr to Keelan Cole and the Raiders knot the Patriots
The Jaguars and Chargers were huge winners in the AFC playoff race on Sunday.
Instant analysis after Bengals vs. Buccaneers in Week 15.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Dallas hopes for help.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Emiliano Martinez shocked World Cup fans when he celebrated his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture in front of billions of global TV viewers.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over five times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both.