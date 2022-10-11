Can't-Miss Play: Carr heaves CLUTCH 48-yard TD to Adams
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr heaves a clutch 48-yard touchdown to wide receiver Davante Adams.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr heaves a clutch 48-yard touchdown to wide receiver Davante Adams.
The Chiefs rallied from an early 17-0 deficit, overcame a controversial roughing the passer penalty and held off the Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football. It was the Chiefs’ fourth consecutive victory over the Raiders. Kansas City moved to 4-1, and Las Vegas fell to 1-4. The back-and-forth game was one of the most entertaining [more]
Raiders collapse against Chiefs, lose 30-29
Week 5 features a mix of divisional matchups with huge implications. The Houston Texans earned their first win of the 2022 season.
The Bears took the Vikings to the wire, but couldn't leave Minnesota with a win. But did the hard-fought loss see them move up the weekly power rankings?
Travis Kelce has caught 4 touchdown passes for the Chiefs against the Raiders
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report. The Niners (3-2) lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee.
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
The Raiders and Chiefs played a fun back-and-forth game.
Kenneth Walker, Randall Cobb, and Taysom Hill are all potential additions to your roster as the NFL season heads into its first bye weeks.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Rivera was blunt a day after Carson Wentz threw a goal-line interception that sealed a loss for the 1-4 the Commanders.