Can't-Miss Play: Carr, Adams torch Broncos for 35-yard walk-off TD in overtime
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr locates wide-open Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to torch the Denver Broncos for a 35-yard walk-off touchdown in overtime.
The New York Jets didn't have much to say after they were stunned with a late punt return touchdown in another loss to the New England Patriots.
It looked like the Jets and Patriots would be going to overtime on Sunday afternoon, but that view changed on Jets punter Braden Mann‘s 10th punt of the day. Marcus Jones fielded the punt, avoided a couple of tacklers and then took off upfield with Mann left as the only player with a chance to [more]
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
It took overtime but the Raiders are back in the win column
Bengals running back Joe Mixon is out of today’s game against the Steelers after suffering a concussion. Mixon had seven carries for 20 yards and three catches for 42 yards when he exited the game in the third quarter. Under NFL rules, Mixon will have to go through the league’s concussion protocol, which includes getting [more]
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills played a forgettable game as Washington forced him into two interceptions en route to a 23-10 beating.
Justin Hardee points finger at himself for punt-return touchdown
The 49ers came in 2nd to the Eagles in the Ndamukong Suh sweepstakes.
Jets bettors felt sick at the end of the game Sunday.
Sunday's loss to the Ravens marked the third straight game in which Panthers WR DJ Moore failed to reach the 30-yard receiving mark.
The game was ugly in more ways than one
Coach Lovie Smith expressed his confidence in offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton despite the Houston Texans' paltry production against Washington.
The NFL went 10 weeks and hundreds of kicks without a player returning a punt for a touchdown. Marcus Jones made the first of the season one to remember. The New England rookie returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the Patriots outlasted the stunned New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni looked particularly fired up as he walked off the field after today’s win in Indianapolis, and he said afterward that it was all about his feelings for Frank Reich, the coach the Colts fired two weeks ago. “I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “I really do. He’s one [more]
George Pickens speared Tyle Boyd late in Sunday's game and got himself ejected.
Broncos will look to beat the Raiders and secure division win of the season today.
Andy Dalton posted a near-perfect passer rating in the Saints' Week 11 win. His rating is the best of any Saints QB since Drew Brees' game against the Colts in 2019:
Watch: Davante Adams end it in OT with a walk-off game-winner
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down an ugly Sunday in Week 11, where the vast majority of stars disappointed.