Can't-Miss Play: Campbell's leaping PBU stops Brady's game-tying two-point conversion
Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell breaks up a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on a two-point conversion to tie the game.
Lauren Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the action around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers edged Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday. Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs and 6 yards to Allen Lazard on his team’s first two possessions, while the Bucs' offense sputtered much of the day without star receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.
We look at an instant analysis of the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Patriots
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) It took just one week for all those positive vibes to turn into frustration - again - for the New York Jets. The offense struggled, the defense couldn't make crucial stops and veteran players made key mistakes in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. ''It just wasn't clicking,'' coach Robert Saleh said.
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell made sure Sunday's game against the Bucs didn't go into overtime.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Herbert started after being listed as questionable all week with a rib injury. Jacksonville's road skid was tied for the eighth-longest in league history.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Thomas Morstead stepped into the middle of Miami's end zone, swung his powerful right leg and booted a punt. Nearly the butt of a bad joke ending, the Dolphins held on for the last laugh against the reigning AFC East champions instead. Miami overcame what was quickly dubbed the ''butt punt'' by shutting down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice in the final minutes, improving to 3-0 with a 21-19 victory that ended with Allen desperately trying to spike the football on the edge of field goal range.
It was a matchup of two legendary quarterbacks, but it was not an offensive explosion. The Packers beat the Buccaneers 14-12 on a day when Aaron Rodgers didn’t do a lot, but Tom Brady did even less. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception and one sack. Those [more]
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
This is gonna sting.
Meet the first-place and 3-0 Miami Dolphins.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and what transpired after the last of them could lead to him missing time in the future. Jones could be seen hopping to the sideline to avoid putting any weight on his left leg after it twisted awkwardly when he was hit [more]
Tom Brady has had a slow start to this season.
Mac Jones gets a big injury update