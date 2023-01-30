Can't-Miss Play: Butker sends Chiefs' to Super Bowl with 45-yard FG
Kicker Harrison Butker sends Kansas City Chiefs' to Super Bowl with a game-winning 45-yard field goal.
After defeating the #Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, the #Chiefs have advanced to face the #Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in #SuperBowlLVll after Philadelphia defeated San Francisco and Kansas City defeated Cincinnati
The Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl after a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with three seconds left to play at Arrowhead Stadium. Butker’s field goal came after a penalty that will live in infamy in Cincinnati. Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Check out the updated first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft after Sunday's conference championship games
Our Super Bowl participants have been solidified
The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.
Everything went against the 49ers in the first half. They lost quarterback Brock Purdy on the team’s sixth offensive snap, and he has not returned with a right elbow injury. Linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa both briefly have left the lineup. Officials’ blown call on fourth down on the first series helped [more]
A personal foul on the Bengals set up a Harrison Butker field goal for the Chiefs to win the AFC Championship
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII thanks in part to a critical late Bengals mistake. They
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.