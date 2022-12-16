Can't-Miss Play: Brock Purdy's double pump fake sparks Kittle's 28-yard TD scamper
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy pump fakes twice before throwing a completion to tight end George Kittle for a 28-yard catch and run touchdown.
The 49ers are NFC West champions as Brock Purdy’s fairytale run continued, leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Former NFL great Drew Brees has a new job in college football while the NCAA selected a new president, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Plus, Baker could encounter resistance from a familiar, yet surprising figure.
No offense mom, but that was pretty cool.
Everyone wanted to see how Brock Purdy performs at one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. He so far appears unfazed. Purdy completed all nine of his attempts in the first quarter, throwing for 73 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers took a 7-0 lead on his 28-yard touchdown throw to George Kittle. [more]
This play design from Kyle Shanahan is so awesome.
Big. Play. Dre.
Brock Purdy and George Kittle are forming quite the tag team for the 49ers
The 49ers are on their way to clinching the NFC West. After leading only 7-3 with less than two minutes to go until halftime, San Francisco now leads 21-3. The 49ers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey with 47 seconds left in the half after a 40-yard fumble return to the Seattle [more]
The 49ers have officially clinched a playoff spot.
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champs after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. Here are the winners and losers from "Thursday Night Football."
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco is first team to wrap up a division.
Here are five takeaways from the second humiliating loss to San Francisco this season.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks