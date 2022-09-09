Can't-Miss Play: Boogie Basham bats Stafford's pass to himself for wild INT
Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham intercepts a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after tipping the pass to himself.
Stefon Diggs, still good:
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connect for another Bills score
Nick Saban said he had not yet addressed the horns down gesture with the Alabama football team before the Texas game.
What is it like to go up against Tom Brady's ultra-competitiveness? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description Wednesday.
The Indianapolis Colts legend discusses announcing games with his brother, Eli, and whether being a coach or general manager is in his future.
The Rams surprised everyone by giving Darrell Henderson Jr. the start against the Bills
Although the new QB1, Trey Lance understands not being named one of the 49ers' captains this year.
Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills wrecked the Los Angeles Rams
If he ever left to coach the Crimson Tide, it would come at a cost.
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
The off-field narratives and distractions come with the dinner when working as a Cowboys coach under Jerry Jones
Former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth isn't interested in coming out of retirement, and the thought of facing Nick Bosa again is one reason why.
Von Miller has always been known for his eccentric style, and the haircut he showcased Thursday for the NFL kickoff game was par for the course.
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette added an intriguing wrinkle to [more]
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as the Bills look to unseat the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 1.
Josh Allen took Rams safety Nick Scott right out of the play with an evil stiff-arm on a sideline run.
Manning has no plans to be an NFL coach after working with his son's sixth-grade team.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen delivers his lineup insights for Thursday night's Week 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
Dominique Foxworth claims the Bears have mistreated Fields and the latter should force a trade.