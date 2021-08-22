Can't-Miss Play: Boddy-Calhoun turns fumble into 42-yard scoop-and-score TD
Tennessee Titans cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun turns fumble into 42-yard scoop-and-score TD. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
As stoic and calm as Robert Saleh looked, it was easy to see that this one hurt. The season-ending injury to Carl Lawson wasn’t just the loss of any player. It was the loss of a potential star.
Yes, it’s still only preseason, and it was against the Green Bay Packers backups, but the Jets’ 22-year-old rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was still outstanding in his second outing.
Rodney Adams had the play of the game vs. Bills and continues to impress, which is why he's Bears Wire's Player of the Game.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' second preseason game of the 2021 season.
The Broncos are one of the teams that might wind up regretting passing on Bears rookie Justin Fields.
GM Ryan Pace could have looked utterly foolish. Luckily, he drafted Justin Fields, clearly a saving grace.
From Andy Dalton vs. Justin Fields to Rodney Adams' impressive day, we're breaking down the Bears' 41-15 loss to the Bills.
Here are the studs and duds from the Bears’ Week 2 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be making strides.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
Trey Lance got real first-team reps with the #49ers offense for the first time Friday. Kyle Shanahan explained why.
The top takeaways from Washington's 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Lions lack of depth and inept, sloppy play in the first half was tough to watch
Freshman cornerback Jordan Hancock joined a trio of Buckeyes that lost their black stripe on Friday.
Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in 2017 by the Bears, went 20-of-28 passing for 221 yards and a TD to lead the Bills to a 41-15 rout of his old team.
The best and worst performances from the Jets' preseason Week 2 win over the Packers.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
Zach Wilson has been as good as advertised so far.