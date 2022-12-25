Can't-Miss Play: Barr vacuums in Sanders' wild fumble with 2:07 remaining
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr vacuums in running back Miles Sanders' wild fumble with 2:07 remaining.
The Hornets defeat the Lakers, 134-130. LaMelo Ball recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets, while Terry Rozier (23 points, four rebounds, six assists) and P.J. Washington (24 points, five rebounds, four assists) added a combined 47 points in the victory. LeBron James led all scorers with 34 points and eight assists for the Lakers in a losing effort. The Hornets improve to 9-24 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 13-19.
The 49ers have already won the NFC West, but they still stayed sharp against the Commanders with a 37-20 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy continued his strong play since taking over as San Francisco’s quarterback, finishing the contest 15-of-22 passing for 234 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception — good for [more]
Here are the inactives for Saturday's game.
NFC South standings update after Saints beat Browns: Falcons are first to be eliminated from playoff contention, Panthers still in the hunt
The NFC East has not been decided.
The 49ers kept pace with Vikings and made up a game on the Eagles in the NFC standings.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
The Detroit Lions were the darlings of the NFL for the past few weeks, now they are the butt of many jokes after their loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Scoring updates and analysis for the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the NFL regular season.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Why this game was unlike most in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
49ers capitalize on Kyle Shanahan's aggressive play call.
Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13, looking far better than expected for the player picked last in this year's NFL draft. Taylor Heinicke threw two TD passes for Washington (7-7-1) but also lost a fumble and threw an interception in the fourth quarter.
Tonight, the Steelers will retire the number worn by Pittsburgh legend Franco Harris, who died suddenly earlier this week. And the players, along with coach Mike Tomlin, have shown up for work wearing Franco’s iconic 32. It’s a fitting gesture for a man who epitomizes the Steelers of the 1970s, a dynasty unofficially born when [more]
With their loss to Cincinnati, the Patriots now look as lost and adrift as they have this century.
The Patriots still aren't eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 16 loss to the Bengals. Here's how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 17.
The Bears had a 10-6 at halftime on a cold day at Soldier Field, but Bills running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook turned it on in the second half.