Can't-Miss Play: Amani Hooker steals football away from Rashid Shaheed on opening kickoff
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker steals football away from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on opening kickoff.
Diontae Johnson reached for his right leg instantly after a 26-yard gain early in the second half on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Calvin Ridley is back.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
How did Purdy hang on to this ball?
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Sunday's game marks the 100th meeting between the Bengals and the Browns.
Jefferson is widely expected to land a deal larger than the four-year, $120 million contract Tyreek Hill landed with the Miami Dolphins.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.