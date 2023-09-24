Can't-Miss Play: 99-YARD TD! Marvin Mims Jr. goes the distance on kick return
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. goes the distance on 99-yard kick return as he reverses field and sprints to the end zone.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. goes the distance on 99-yard kick return as he reverses field and sprints to the end zone.
The Broncos blew a 21-3 lead then saw their own rally stifled in painful fashion
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.
On Sunday, it was hard to differentiate between the present and the past the Jets insisted all week they were leaving behind them.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Harrison is widely considered a possible top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.