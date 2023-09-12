Can't-Miss Play: 83-yard run! Breece Hall leaves Bills in dust on explosive burst
New York Jets running back Breece Hall takes a handoff and leaves the Buffalo Bills defense in the dust on an explosive 83-yard burst.
The best matchup of Week 1 might be the last one.
We've yet to see how the Jets will deploy their two star running backs.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
Agreement comes just in time for 15 million households that would have been blacked out from the 2023 debut of Monday Night Football.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
The Phillies sit comfortably in the NL's top wild-card spot, and their presence in October should once again make the rest of the field a little uncomfortable.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.