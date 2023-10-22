Can't-Miss Play: 75-YARD TD! Pittman Jr.'s broken-tackle score gives Colts lead vs. Browns
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s broken-tackle on 75-yard TD score gives Colts lead vs. Cleveland Browns.
The Browns overcame the loss of Deshaun Watson and some late defensive miscues for the win.
Stewart will eligible to return for the Colts' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Trevor Lawrence twisted his knee as he was tackled in the final minutes of his team's win over the Colts on Sunday.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki for a one-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the Patriots’ wild upset win on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes will face a Chargers defense that has allowed 26 points per game this season.
Bijan Robinson was started in 99% of Yahoo Sports fantasy football leagues on Sunday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
The NFL has had quite enough of teams fighting with each other before games.
McCall was stretchered off the field in the fourth quarter of CCU's win over Arkansas State.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.