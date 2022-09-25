Can't-miss moments from Jaydn Ott’s 274-yard day in Cal’s win vs. Arizona
California running back Jaydn Ott rushes for 274 yards and three touchdowns as the Golden Bears beat Arizona 49-31 to improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play.
California freshman running back Jaydn Ott chatted with Pac-12 Networks after rushing for a career-high 274 yards and three touchdowns in the Golden Bears' 49-31 win over Arizona.
