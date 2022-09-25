Can't-miss moments from Jaydn Ott’s 274-yard day in Cal’s win vs. Arizona

The Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns and California opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Ott scored on a 73-yard run on the second play from scrimmage, an improbable 18-yarder in the third quarter after he had appeared to be stopped for a short gain, and then another 72-yarder to ice it late in the fourth. ''Every time I touch the ball, I feel like I'm going to score,'' Ott said.