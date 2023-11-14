'We can't let up.' 3 games, 3 blowout wins for Butler. Now, the real tests come.

Butler coach Thad Matta isn't one to mince words.

Butler's 3-0 start is fine, better than not being 3-0, but winning these first three nonconference games is exactly what Matta expected from his team.

What lies ahead for the Bulldogs will be a true test of just how talented these 11 new players are. Their first obstacle is a big one: Heading to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Friday.

"We're getting ready to go to a stretch here. ... It's on now," Matta said after Butler's 81-47 win over East Tennessee State on Monday. "I think we've done what we're supposed to do. Now as coaches we got to keep challenging our guys. We got to keep making our guys better. We have to keep teaching and just keep hammering home what we've got to get better at doing."

Butler Bulldogs guard Posh Alexander (5) drives to the basket under pressure from East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard Quimari Peterson (1) during the game between Butler Bulldogs and East Tennessee State Buccaneers Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Bulldogs beat Buccaneers 81-47.

The Dawgs have already shown growth over the first three games as players start to learn each other with live-speed reps in games. St. John's transfer Posh Alexander has quickly become the catalyst of the team. His quick first step and keen eye for finding an open teammate keeps the offense flowing. When things bog down, he'll use his on-ball defense to get a steal and start a fast break for an easy basket. The former All Big-East defender has a team-high seven steals and 14 assists to just six turnovers.

Matta's system has always been friendly to point guards dating back to his days at Ohio State with former Lawrence North star Mike Conley. The longtime coach gives his lead guard freedom to operate on both sides of the floor. Monday, East Tennessee State guard Quimari Patterson entered play averaging 22 points per game. Alexander took it upon himself to guard Patterson, holding the Gary native to four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

"There's times where I tell (Alexander), 'I don't know what you're doing, and the other four don't know what you're doing,' but we have to live with that because of what he brings to the table," Matta said.

"He brings such a tenacity to him and it's important to him. He wants to guard the best player. He doesn't care who he's guarding, he'll take the 5 man, he doesn't care. Jahmyl (Telfort) is a little bit like that as well. I think the more guys we can get with that type of mindset the better we can be."

Through three games, the Dawgs have excelled at both ends of the floor. They’ve combined to outscore their first three opponents by 108 points in 120 minutes. They play fast and unselfishly. More important than the numbers in the box score is the experience the Dawgs have gained. They haven't been tested much, but having sizable leads allows Matta to experiment with several different lineup combinations.

He starts with Alexander and D.J. Davis in the backcourt together. Landon Moore can play point next to Davis. Finley Bizjack and Moore can alternate possessions at point guard. Boden Kapke can get valuable minutes at center as he adjusts to college basketball. Connor Turnbull gets to play next to a true center, freeing him up to roam as a weak side defender.

Against Michigan State, Matta will likely lean on his veterans, but he's liked what his underclassmen have shown so far. He trusts the chemistry the team has developed, and the overall vibes of this team are at a place — at least right now — where a couple tough games will not derail the season. After Michigan State, the Dawgs will face last year's NCAA tournament Cinderella Florida Atlantic as part of the ESPN Invitational in Orlando. Butler won't return to Hinkle Fieldhouse until Nov. 30, where perennial tournament team Texas Tech awaits.

"The biggest thing I like right now is just our togetherness," Matta said. "We've got 11 new guys in that locker room. ... You can win games in the locker room, and you can lose games. Right now, I like where we are. We can't let up, we can't relax."

Follow IndyStar Butler Insider Akeem Glaspie on X at @THEAkeemGlaspie.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler Bulldogs basketball blows out ETSU, up next Michigan State