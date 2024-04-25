'You can't keep judging Man Utd on their history' - Antonio

[EPA]

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has defended Manchester United and Erik ten Hag.

A lot of fans were left dissatisfied with the Red Devils' FA Cup semi-final performance against Coventry last Sunday after letting a three-goal lead slip to eventually progress on penalties.

They also fell behind twice to bottom side Sheffield United on Wednesday night at Old Trafford before eventually winning 4-2.

"In football, It doesn't matter how you do it as long as it gets done," Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast. "You can't tell me that Manchester United getting through [to the final] is terrible. Their job was to get to the final and they did it.

"At the end of the day, Manchester United are not the same as what Alex Ferguson was a part of. They've been struggling to find that form. He [Erik ten Hag] has got them to two finals in two years.

When challenged that as one of the biggest clubs in the world Manchester United should be aiming higher than reaching the FA Cup final, Antonio said: "Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday were all giants back in the day. All of these clubs have had moments. Manchester United had Sir Alex Ferguson and he was a great moment.

"They're obviously still a massive club, but they need to find a new formula and a new way to become the same team. You can't keep judging them on their history"

