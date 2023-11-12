Can't hold him down: Mrozowski shakes off leg injury to provide catalyst for Rochester

ROCHESTER — It was only a seven-point lead for Rochester midway through the second quarter, which, in this year of dominance by the Rockets, was cause for clutching the pearls just a bit. On fourth-and-11 for Breese Central at the Rochester 24-yard line, coach Derek Leonard turned to the home stands and lifted his arms to implore the crowd to pump up the volume.

From there, Rockets senior Nolan Mrozowski’s outstretched right hand broke up a sure touchdown pass, turning the ball over on downs. Then, things got back to the way they usually are around here.

For the 11th time in 12 games, the Rockets played to a running clock by the fourth quarter in beating the Cougars 49-13 at Rocket Booster Stadium in a Class 4A IHSA state quarterfinal game. Senior quarterback Bryan Zulauf ran for four touchdowns, passed for another, boomed a couple of punts and, rumor has it, sold several bags of popcorn at halftime. Zulauf finished with 104 yards rushing and was 17-of-23 passing for 248 yards.

Next up for the 12-0 Rockets is a trip downstate Saturday to play Murphysboro in a Class 4A state semifinal game, in an environment Leonard said will be full of venom toward the visitors.

“You know it’s going to be hostile down south,” Leonard said. “They’re the best team down there, so we gotta come out ready to play. We haven’t been on the road in a long time, so it’s a business trip.”

No. 2 Murphysboro beat No. 11 Harrisburg 25-20 in the south bracket’s other quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Mrozowski thought he might have to miss the game because of a leg injury suffered the week before. Adrenaline must have taken over, however, in his key defensive play. A Cougars receiver had a step on the field and Central quarterback Preston Baker laid the ball right into his hands on the fade pattern. But Mrozowski kept running and made a great, leaping tip of the pass.

“I was just using the techniques (defensive coach Steve) Buecker taught me, just watching the guy’s hip. Once you get to his hip, just put your hand up and see what happens,” said Mrozowski, who carried the ball eight times for 37 yards and a TD on offense.

Asked about what he knows about Murphysboro’s team, Mrozowski said, “Nothing. Just that they hate us.”

The Rockets played a terrific defensive game, despite the loss of key linebacker Tyson Binion, who will be out for the rest of the playoffs with a broken right ankle, and senior Jack Swaney, who missed another game but might return next game. Senior defensive lineman Lance Ingold was a force, pressuring Baker all night, and defensive back Henry Buecker seemed to be in on every play.

The Rockets scored on their first possession, with senior quarterback Bryan Zulauf tucking the ball under his left arm and running it in from 27 yards. The Cougars’ defense played well the next couple of series, however, and they were driving to tie the game in the second quarter. Mrozowski made his big tip a few plays later.

“I’m proud of him,” Leonard said of Mrozowski. “Man, he gutted it out and played through some pain and there’s probably still some discomfort.”

On the ensuing possession, junior running back Eli Carlson made a big run down to the Cougars 25. After penalties backed up the Rockets, Zulauf took it to the house again from 40 yards out and it was 14-0.

Rockets freshman lineman Dylan Durocher intercepted a short pass by Baker and ran it back to the Breese 24. Two plays later, Mrozowski ran it in from 2 yards out to make it 21-0. On their next possession, Rochester senior receiver Henry Buecker caught a slant pass from Zulauf, broke a tackle and ran it to the end zone for a 28-0 Rockets lead at the half.

No need for any pearl-clutching after that.

