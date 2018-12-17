Can't help but think about Nick Foles' future after a game like this originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

LOS ANGELES - It's impossible to watch Nick Foles play football without wondering about the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can't help it.

He's the Super Bowl MVP and he's stuck behind the Eagles' quarterback of the future, but every time he gets on the field, something special happens.

And it happened again Sunday night.

Foles, making his first start since Week 3, led the Eagles to a 30-23 upset win over the NFC West-champion Rams at L.A. Coliseum a year after he replaced an injured Carson Wentz and led the Eagles to a comeback win over a very similar Rams team.

That win propelled the Eagles to the Super Bowl. This one? Who knows.

But you'd be lying if you said you're not intrigued by Foles, Wentz and where the Eagles go from here.

Foles said he tries not to think about it, but sometimes he can't help it.

"That part does creep in," he said. "I do say there is a human side, but I'm very self-aware that those distractions don't do you any good. I really thrive in staying in the moment and just enjoying it. We'll see what happens but I really want to just enjoy the moment and just be in the present in all I do, and that's what I try to focus on daily."

Foles completed 77 percent of his passes (24 for 31) for 270 yards against the Rams, and although he didn't throw a touchdown and did throw an interception, the biggest thing he did was add life to an often mundane Eagles offense.

He led the Eagles to scores on six of their first eight drives and then left it up to the defense to hang on in the final seconds and get the Eagles back to .500 at 7-7.

Wentz started the last 11 games but is out - you would think for the rest of the season - with a fracture in his back.

Story continues

The Eagles didn't announce until Saturday that Foles would start against the Rams, but Foles has known for a while, and he said it was a tricky week for him.

"It was really emotional," he said. "You hate for your teammate to get hurt. I feel really bad for Carson. We're tight in that quarterback room. But then you don't really know what's going to happen. You start taking reps, it's been a while (since I played), you go through the human emotions. I don't care what you've done in the past or what I've done in the past, it doesn't matter when you step on that field, it's a new day. So I was dealing with the emotions, prepping as hard as I could and then realizing I'm not alone. I have great teammates out there. All I have to do is spread the ball around and stay in the moment, and we were able to do that tonight."

The biggest difference in the offense was that Foles delivered big plays down the field. He connected with Alshon Jeffery on pass plays of 18, 26, 36 and 50 yards, and Jeffery finished with his biggest game in five years - 160 yards.

Foles just brought a lot of energy, a lot of juice, and it seemed to carry over onto the defense, onto special teams and onto the sideline.

It carried the Eagles to a huge win, and that's what Foles does. He wins. He's now 22-11 as the Eagles' starter.

Foles was asked if he thrives on being the guy who comes in and saves the day. And it sure seems like he does, even going back to 2013, when he went 8-2 after Michael Vick got hurt and led the Eagles to the playoffs.

And, of course, last year.

"I don't really thrive on it," he said. "It's just sort of the way things have fallen.

"It's not about me. Great teammates, great coaches, great organization, and we're able to rally together. That's the thing that I love about being an Eagle."

Can history repeat? Can Foles use a win over the Rams in L.A. as a springboard to a playoff run?

Stranger things have happened. And nobody knows that better than Foles.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles