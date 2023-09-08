'I can't help but smile': Tate football earns second win over Northview in second 'Summerford Bowl'

On a nice summer day, an ice bath might feel nice in the heat.

But Tate football head coach Rhett Summerford’s ice bath just felt different on Thursday night. While being interviewed after the game, Summerford had two players waiting behind him with a large Gatorade bucket full of water and ice. An assistant coach had to make sure no bystanders got wet with Summerford.

As soon as the coast was clear, in came those two players – Christian Neptune and Trey Edwards – dousing Summerford.

“It’s sweet, it’s awesome,” Summerford said. “It’s a special moment.

“I can’t help but smile.”

Not only did Summerford and Tate even the “Summerford Bowl” – the special matchup between Summerford and his brother, Wes Summerford, who is the head coach of Northview – after a 42-14 win over Northview; the Aggies also earned their second win of the season. Something the program hasn’t done since the 2018 season.

During the post-game huddle with his team, Rhett excitedly yelled, “You are the best team in five years,” only to be followed by loud cheering from the Aggies.

"It feels awesome. ... To get it this early in the season, it feels great," quarterback Taite Davis said of accomplishing a multi-win season. "We're starting to change things around here."

Andre Colston (18) takes it in for a touchdown and a 6-0 Aggies lead during the Northview vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

And right from the start, it seemed like Tate wasn’t going home without a win.

Five different players scored for the Aggies, thanks to the vision of Davis. He threw for nearly 200 yards, finding some receivers on deep routes to coast to victory.

Tate scored on all but two drives – one of which ended with a punt, another after a fumble was recovered by Northview.

“It’s great to see our kids have confidence,” Rhett said. “If I could put one word on it, it’s confidence. We’re getting there.”

'He's now commanding the offense'

Quarterback Taite Davis (9) passes during the Northview vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

If there's one thing that Rhett Summerford has noticed from his offense – outside of general improvements – it's that his quarterback, Davis, has gotten better in the first three weeks of the regular season.

After Andre Colston opened the scoring for the Aggies with a 20-yard run, Davis took over in the passing game.

He found Neptune for two touchdowns – one for 74 yards, and one for 30 yards – all within the first quarter. The first touchdown was a generally mid-range throw, but it gave Neptune some space. And then he turned on the jets to storm into the end zone past Northview's defense.

The 30-yarder came with a throw over Neptune's shoulders, just ahead of the Chief's defensive back, and he ran in the extra three or four yards for the touchdown.

Then Davis kept going, with a 24-yard touchdown to Brayden Beck. Davis thread the ball through two defenders, giving Beck just enough room to catch the ball and get into the end zone. C.J. Autrey was next for a 27-yard touchdown after catching a short pass, but cutting all the way across the field, evading several defenders and scoring.

"Taite's calling things on the field, which I’m so proud of him for taking that and doing that," Rhett said. "He’s now commanding the offense."

"Just get the receivers the ball with space," Davis said. "Let them make plays and spread the ball around."

Rhett Summerford made sure to chalk some of that up to his speedy, shifty receivers.

"Northview had a good plan for stopping the run," he said. "We got the one-on-one (in passing), and it's tough to cover our receivers on-one-on – that's the truth."

A staunch defense

Quarterback Wyatt Scruggs (17) is taken down during the Northview vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Despite giving up a few longer plays, including one that resulted in a 24-yard touchdown run for Joe Wright, the Aggies' defense generally kept Northview quiet.

The Chiefs scored just before halftime, which was Wright's touchdown, and again to end the game during the running clock, which was a 7-yard pass from Mathew McDonald to Devin Kelly, finalizing the 42-14 score.

"A relentless effort – that’s the biggest thing. They continue to get after it. They continue to get turnovers," Rhett said of the defense.

Tate forced Northview to go three-and-out to start the game, then recovered a fumble just one play into the Chiefs' second drive. The Chiefs picked up a first down on the ensuing drive only to go three-and-out after a turnover on downs because of a personal foul.

Tate recovered another fumble later in the game at its own 11-yard line with Northview threatening, and that was the series that stood out in Rhett's mind.

Northview punted the ball and it rolled to Tate's 10-yard line. Just one play in, on a run, the ball was fumbled and Northview recovered, taking over at the 13-yard line. The Chiefs gained a yard after a short run from Wright, but a bad snap to Wyatt Scruggs resulted in a fumble. Scruggs fell on it for a loss, but there was a flag on the play that put the Chiefs at third-and-8 on Tate's 11-yard line.

Following a bad handoff, Tate's Rayne Johnson recovered the football to put the Aggies back on offense.

"Rayne’s an absolute player for us at defensive line, and I’m just so proud of him," Rhett said. "We had a bad series (deep in our zone), we fumbled. And (the defense) came on the field saying, ‘We got your back.’ And then they stopped Northview. That’s special."

The Aggies are using all the confidence and momentum they can as Tate starts district play next week at Navarre.

"We're very confident," Davis said. "I think we were overconfident going into Pine Forest (in Week 1), actually. They kind of humbled us. We're on a better plan now."

The snowball effect

Joe Wright (9) carries the ball during the Northview vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Once the Aggies got rolling, it was hard to stop them. Going into the game, Wes Summerford said the plan was to try to keep Tate's offense off the field, because "they've got some guys that can really go."

But after short offensive drives, it was just the opposite. Northview's defense wound up on the field most of the game.

"That was the difference early. ... It seemed like we could not get our defense off the field," Wes said.

However, Wes said he was proud of his team's effort, despite the snowball effect of Tate's offense. Compared to the Chiefs' loss against Flomaton in Week 1, Wes said "the kids never gave up" and kept trying to drive down the field to cut into the Aggies' lead.

On the Chiefs' last drive of the game, they stormed down the field 71 yards for the touchdown.

"When we got down with Flomaton, we kind of gave up. … I don’t think our kids ever gave up (tonight)," Wes said. "I thought they played better from the second quarter on."

Now, Northview's focus turns to Lighthouse Private Christian Academy next week. That game 7 p.m. Friday at home.

"We’ll rebound from this," Wes said. "I told them that we’ve got to focus on our league play now. We’ve got to get better. I told them that I saw them competing."

All evened up

Aggies head coach Rhett Summerford signals his players during the Northview vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Now the Summerford Bowl is all evened up, after Wes and Northview won the inaugural game last season, 34-25. But it's all brotherly love after the two exchanged a hug post-game while the teams shook hands.

On the field, Davis said the Aggies "got (Northview) back this year."

But Rhett knows there's more behind it. The pair of brothers are "best friends," he said.

"Probably a week from now we’re going to go to the hunting camp together and talk about funny things in the game," Rhett said. "That’s what’s special about something like this."

Chiefs head coach Wesley Summerford keeps his eye on the action during the Northview vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

For Wes, it was nothing but compliments for his elder brother and what he's done with Tate's program.

"I just told (Rhett), ‘Y’all looked a lot better. In that time frame, to get those kids like that and believing, he’s just done a great job," Wes said. "Either way, we're playing them again (next year). ... It's been fun."

