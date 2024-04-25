'We can't feel sorry for ourselves' - Rowett

Gary Rowett wants to see more consistency from his Birmingham City players in their relegation fight [Getty Images]

Birmingham City interim manager Gary Rowett has warned his players there is no room to "feel sorry" for themselves as they prepare for a huge clash in the Championship relegation fight against Huddersfield Town.

The Blues travel to the John Smith's Stadium two points and a place above their hosts, but both are in the bottom three with two games to play.

Rowett's side won 3-0 against Coventry City and drew 0-0 at already-relegated Rotherham United, but he said his side must be more consistent.

"The margins are so small you just haven't got time to feel sorry for yourself," he told BBC Radio WM.

"It shows the nature of the end of the season and our position that you play so well against Coventry and win, then go to Rotherham, not perform as you want or get the result you want. Four points is not enough at this stage when other teams are winning.

"It is about mentality and handling these moments. It is easier to do that with positivity, we know what is required.

"We had that extra desperation about the way we ran and competed against Coventry and perhaps didn't match that against Rotherham.

"We haven't got many games to be inconsistent. We need to turn up - more of Coventry, less of Rotherham."

Rowett also confirmed Dion Sanderson had been stripped of the captaincy following a drink-driving charge, and the defender has been fined "accordingly".

"There is a level of professionalism expected from the captain. We all make mistakes. I made the decision to remove the captaincy, I thought it was the right thing to do."