'If you can't dream the impossible then maybe this isn't the game for you'

[BBC]

Don't say it.

Don't say it.

Don't say it.

I can't help myself. THE GREAT ESCAPE IS BACK ON!

It has been a season with very little to cheer about, but two moments of joy have come in the games against our rivals for the league's wooden spoon: Sheffield United have lost both games to us, conceding nine goals along the way. Looking at the table, you can see why many are speculating that this may well have reignited our survival hopes.

Now I understand the raised eyebrows. I get it. I really do. We will probably go down. The table looks miserable. But I was reminded this weekend that there is literally nothing to lose in our dreaming of the great escape. Quite frankly, what else have we got to get excited about in these last four games? So we might as well have a bit of fun and hope.

Everton beating Forest was a cracking result (thanks Sean, love you), especially given we have to now play Forest. And while I can definitely share frustrations over refereeing decisions, Forest seem to want to make things even harder for themselves at the moment. Maybe, must maybe, that strong Burnley jaw gets us over the line. We have finally started to show some signs of improvement, playing much more confidently in the higher press and scoring goals.

On paper, we have two winnable games and two tough games - as Coventry showed us this weekend, Manchester United have weaknesses. Forest have three winnable games, are ahead of us in the table and get to play Sheffield United. So perhaps we are being very naïve here.

But this is football. And if you can't dream the impossible then maybe this isn't the game for you.

UTC!

Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast