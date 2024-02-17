'We can't have days like today.' Butler loss leaves margin for error slim for NCAA resume.

Can a team run an effective offense without consistently creating open shots?

During Butler's previous game against Creighton, the Bulldogs thrived on making difficult shots, preventing the Bluejays from getting back in the game with a late surge.

In Game No. 2, those same tough shots weren't falling, and as the misses mounted, Creighton pulled away for a 79-57 win Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Call it the law of averages, but the Bluejays defense was confident the Bulldogs (16-10, 7-8) could not keep up its tough shot-making.

Butler Bulldogs forward Jalen Thomas (1) and Butler Bulldogs guard Jahmyl Telfort (11) and Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) battle for a rebound during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

"On the film review, they made some shots that we wanted them to take," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "They're gonna get a shot, what kind of shot is up to our defense sometimes.

"We thought (DJ) Davis had some tough 3s on the move at our place. We thought that (Jahmyl) Telfort really made some tough shots at the basket that were challenged, and mid-range shots with a hand in his face, fadeaways. So, we stuck to our guns, for the most part, changed our ball screen coverage a little bit, and worked a little harder to keep it out of Davis' hands."

After combing for 62 points in their Feb. 2 win over the Bluejays, Telfort, Davis and Pierre Brooks II combined for 18 points on 8-for-31 (25.8%) shooting Saturday. McDermott said his defense made it a point to be more physical with Davis, denying him the ball on the perimeter and forcing him to drive to the basket when he did get the ball.

Posh Alexander and Jalen Thomas kept Butler in the game in the first half, combining for 25 of the Bulldogs' 35 first-half points. Thomas made his first 3-pointer since Nov. 23 against Florida Atlantic. He set a season-high with two first-half treys, but the entire offense went cold in the second half. Butler shot just 1-for-11 from 3 in the second. Creighton shot an efficient 6-for-14 (42.9%) from deep after halftime. Each triple put more pressure on the struggling Butler offense. After running such flawless and efficient offense in Omaha, Butler had a rare off night at Hinkle.

"Not only the tough ones, we missed a lot of open ones," Butler coach Thad Matta said of the offensive struggles. "When you play a team as good as Creighton is, when the shots don't fall that ignites their transition. They got going in transition and we just could not get a stop."

Butler Bulldogs forward Jalen Thomas (1) attempts a shot over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Creighton outscored Butler 22-2 on fastbreak points. Creighton committed three fewer turnovers, out rebounded Butler 37-25, and outscored the host in the paint 36-24. Butler had three turnovers and no field goals over the final 5:39 of the game.

Baylor Scheierman led Creighton with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 21 points and six rebounds.

Saturday's 17-point loss was Butler's worst defeat since its 16-point loss to St. John's on Jan. 2. After a 2023 season filled with non-competitive games, this blowout loss to the Bluejays is a rare poor performance for Butler.

Thomas said Butler has to regroup ahead of its two-game road trip against Villanova and Seton Hall, respectively. Despite the loss, the fifth-year senior knows the Bulldogs' goals are still obtainable.

"Not to quit," Thomas said when asked what his message to his teammates would be. "After having a game like that, we still have five games left this year. We still have a chance to do something with this team.

"Just make sure we stay positive and stick together, but we can't have days like today."

