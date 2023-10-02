'I Can't Believe What I'm Seeing': Highly Venomous Snake Found Inside Couch at Australian Home

Australian snake catchers were shocked to find a highly venomous eastern brown snake curled up inside a couch at a home in the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

Video filmed by Stuart McKenzie shows a snake wrangler coax the reptile out from under the couch, before releasing it in a wooded area.

The eastern brown snake is the second most venomous snake in the world and is responsible for half of all snake related deaths each year in Australia. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful