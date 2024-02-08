'You can't beat the benefits:' Why Hawthorne LB Andrew Zock chose to attend the Naval Academy

Football defined Andrew Zock’s life through his first 18 years, but his eyes are now looking past the game he loves.

That’s why the Hawthorne senior chose to spend his next four years at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“The livelong benefits that come with going to an academy, you can’t beat it,” Zock said. “You get a top-tier education, you’re playing D1 FBS ball in the best group of five conference, and you got benefits for not only you, but your family for the rest of your family.”

Zock was one of seven Hornets to sign Wednesday on National Signing Day. WRs Matthew McKinley-Daniels (Delaware) and Alvon Isaac (USF) already enrolled, which brings the total number to nine for the back-to-back state champions.

Midshipmen on Zock early

Andrew Zock, who signed with United States Naval Academy, thanked everyone for the support over the years.

The LB said the Midshipmen pursued him early and often. He committed on July 4, 2023, while he was still at North Marion.

He transferred to Hawthorne, where he orchestrated a masterful season. Zock concluded with 143 tackles, 15th in Florida and 2nd in Class 1R. He led the Hornets to a second straight state title and was named Gainesville Sun All-Area Small School Defensive Player of the Year.

Due to this success and the notoriety of Hornet program, more interest came Zock’s way this season from D1 programs such as the Air Force Academy, Arkansas State and UNC Charlotte.

Zock noted Navy remained the sole FBS program with interest the entire time.

“I wasn’t really too interested in a school that wasn’t as interested in me,” Zock said.

HHS coach Cornelius Ingram expressed some disappointment that more interest didn’t arrive Zock’s way.

“It’s hard sometimes when guys get into their senior year, a lot of school back off because they have their recruiting classes for two years from now,” Ingram said.

Still, Ingram believes success will come Zock’s way in Annapolis due to his hard work and ability to perform on any stage.

Not your normal school

Andrew Zock, who signed with United States Naval Academy, third from left, poses with his dad Warren Zock, left, his step-mother Amber Zock, his mother Sarah Albright, second from right and his step-father Danny Albright, right, Wednesday afternoon, February 7, 2024.

That work ethic will be required at Navy. Zock will endure regular training for his freshman year.

“You’re doing most of your military stuff that you have to get done, and balancing that with football and everything else, that’ll be a tough year,” he said.

That said, Zock will still go to class and practice like other collegiate players. The workload also reduces significantly as the years go on.

After graduation, he must enter Naval service for five years. Zock made one thing clear regarding that.

“I wasn’t getting on the ship,” he said.

The academy honored that, and Zock added he’ll likely work in a well-paying office job in logistics.

Hawthorne Hornets Andrew Zock (0) takes down Blountstown Tigers Jordan Pride (4) in the first thalf. The Hawthorne Hornets hosted the Blountstown Tigers at Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, FL on Thursday, November 30, 2023 in the Class 1R State Semis Football. The Hornets defeated the Tigers 49-0 and advance to the State Championship game next Thursday in Tallahassee.

“I won’t be living that typical Navy life,” he said. “You start as an officer, so you are already in a higher position, making more money.”

Beyond that, Zock receives all military benefits, such as free health and dental care for him and his family.

“This isn’t something I’m doing just to play D1 football,” Zock said. “Going there to set me and my family up, it means a lot.”

Zock was unable to sign with Isaac on Early Signing Day in December since the process for admission to Navy is much more rigorous than other schools. This includes a nomination from a member of Congress.

During his time of waiting and year with the Hornets, Zock proclaimed he learned the value of sacrifice, an essential quality at the academy on and off the field.

“At a smaller school like this, you don’t have as many players,” Zock said. “You got people playing out of position, typically more than they would at another place.”

Rollerson ready to earn scholarship at UCF

Caleb Rollerson, center, who signed with University of Central Florida poses with his parents Corey Rollerson, left and Drumeka Rollerson, right, after the official signing Wednesday afternoon, February 7, 2024 at Hawthorne High School.

Hawthorne’s only FBS signee Wednesday was receiver Caleb Rollerson. The senior received a preferred walk on (PWO) offer from UCF in November and made it official Wednesday.

Before and after the ceremony, Ingram emphasized that bigger schools missed out on Rollerson, who is nicknamed “Megatron.”

“He’ll go in, he’ll work his butt off, he’ll earn his position,” Ingram said. “I wouldn’t be surprised by any of his success because I’ve seen a lot of people do it at a high level, and I put Caleb right in that category.”

The WR nabbed offers from multiple HBCUs and other FCS programs, but he chose to pursue UCF since it is his “dream school.”

Rollerson joins a Knights program in its second year in the Big 12 and coached by former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. It’s a school also known for churning out excellent WRs, such as NFLers Brandon Marshall, Breshad Perriman and Gabe Davis.

Like Zock, Rollerson transferred from North Marion to Hawthorne before the season. Wednesday validated Rollerson’s decision as UCF expressed no interest prior to this season.

Caleb Rollerson, left, who signed with University of Central Florida and Andrew Zock, right, who signed with United States Naval Academy, toss a football after signing their letters of intent Wednesday afternoon, February 7, 2024.

The wideout tallied over 800 receiving yards and was named to the Sun’s All-Area Small School Offensive team. He often played second fiddle to Isaac.

Ingram believes this helped Rollerson though.

“That has happened for our program over the last 4-5 years where other kids get recruited,” Ingram said. “Just by being on film.”

Colleges, especially in-state, also now formed a perception of Hawthorne players as hard-working winners.

“I was told they want winning players on their team, and that’s what we did,” Rollerson said.

Hawthorne High School celebrated National Signing Day with seven of their football players signing letters of intent with colleges throughout the country.

