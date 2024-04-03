'You can't go around doing things like that, son'
The Sacked In The Morning podcast from BBC Sounds has had a sit down with former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe this week.
Sharpe played on the night Eric Cantona was sent off moments before kicking a Crystal Palace supporter in 1995.
Sir Alex Ferguson's dressing down of his team in the aftermath of a crucial 1-1 draw at Palace sticks in Sharpe's memory, not least because he appeared to go easy on Cantona, who would be publicly admonished and face a ban.
"We're struggling in the game at Crystal Palace," Sharpe says. "And then when he goes into the crowd and kung-fu kicks the guy, we're all thinking: 'Oh my God, the manager's got to absolutely nail him after this game. He can't say a word to us for playing badly. He's just nearly killed someone.'
"So we get in the dressing room. As the manager comes in, he smashes the door open - the jacket's off, shirt sleeves are up.
"We're thinking: 'Here we go, here we go.' We're all nudging each other like school kids and giggling.
"And then he starts on everyone, saying: 'Pallister - you can't head it, you can't tackle. Keaney - you've not laid a glove on anybody. Sharpe - you can't run, you can't tackle, you can't pass it. Andy Cole - you've not trapped a bag of cement all day. And Eric - you can't go around doing things like that, son.'
"And we were like: 'That's one of the best lines ever in football.' That is just absolutely outrageous. Cantona sat there, shrugged and just didn't care. It was unbelievable."