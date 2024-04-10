'You can't argue against the indefensible'

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was adamant his side should have had another penalty after a bizarre incident involving Arsenal defender Gabriel during Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

With the score at 2-1 to Bayern, the referee blew his whistle for Gunners goalkeeper David Raya to take a goal-kick.

He took it short to Gabriel but the Brazil international did not appear to hear the whistle and opted to pick the ball up to take the goal-kick again.

Despite protests from some Bayern players, the incident was not widely noticed until mentioned by Tuchel in his post-match media duties.

"He [Gabriel] touched the ball with the hand because he thought it was not in game, but it was in game and the referee admitted it was in game and was handball," said Tuchel.

"Very frustrating."

Tuchel's confusion was shared by pundits covering the match on TNT Sport.

"I was so adamant Saka's was a penalty, but I am even more for this," said former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand. "It is unbelievable."

"Bayern Munich's is even more a penalty than Arsenal's was," added former Gunners defender Martin Keown.

"You can't argue against the indefensible and the referee was maybe a little out of his depth."

