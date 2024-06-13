Canova, Sioux Falls Brewers lead amateur baseball poll's first rankings

Jun. 13—WATERTOWN — Defending state champions, the Canova Gang (Class B) and Sioux Falls Brewers (Class A), lead their respective classes in the first South Dakota amateur baseball poll of the 2024 season.

Here are the complete rankings, as of June 11:

Class A — 1. Sioux Falls Brewers; 2. Renner Monarchs; 3. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels; 4. Brookings Cubs; 5. Yankton Tappers. Also receiving votes: Aberdeen Circus.

Class B — 1. Canova Gang; 2. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 3. Winner/Colome Pheasants; 4. Tabor Bluebirds; 5. Lake Norden Lakers; 6. Flandreau Cardinals; 7. Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks; 8. Garretson BlueJays; 9. Lesterville Broncs; 10. Alexandria Angels. Others receiving votes: Redfield Dairy Queen, Milbank Firechiefs and Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds.