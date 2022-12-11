Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay Thompson after Steph Curry interview

Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson.

Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, Steph and Canon were holding hands as the reigning NBA Finals MVP was being interviewed while walking up the tunnel toward the locker room.

When Steph was done answering the question, that's when Canon stole the show.

"Hello, Klay Thompson," Canon said as the trio reached the locker room, getting a big laugh out of Thompson and everyone else close by.

Coming off a late-game blunder in the Warriors' loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Thompson bounced back in a big way, leading all scorers with 34 points in the win over the Celtics.

Prior to Canon's adorable shout-out to Thompson, Curry provided a good recap of what the Warriors' 14th win of the season means.

"Proved we can play at a high level with the best in the league," Curry said. "Just got to keep putting it together night after night and get back to who we are. But this is a great win. We protected our home court and get ready to go on the road."

Curry, Thompson and the Warriors now head out on a tough six-game road trip that takes them to Milwaukee, Indiana, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York and Brooklyn.

Canon won't go on the trip with the Warriors, but he'll likely be there waiting for them with a loud "Hello" when they get home in 12 days.