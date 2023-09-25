Canoeists Encounter Trio of Moose Taking a Dip in Ontario Lake

A recent canoe trip was made all the more special by an encounter with some swimming moose at French Lake, in Quetico Park, Ontario.

Elisabeth Shipston began recording when she and her fiance noticed the shapes in the water. “We knew there were no rocks coming up, and we could see a couple of dark figures and thought ‘No, it couldn’t be what we were hoping it would be,’” she told Sudbury.com.

Shipston told Storyful it was a “majestic truly Canadian vision. A canoe, a moose cow and her two calves swimming along and then popping into the reeds for a little shelter.” Credit: Elisabeth Shipston via Storyful