Cano's 10th-inning homer gives AL fifth straight All-Star Game victory

Robinson Cano was the hero as the American League beat the National League in Miami on Tuesday.

Robinson Cano gave the American League (AL) their fifth successive MLB All-Star Game win with a home run off Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis in the top of the 10th inning.

Cano's blast gave the AL a 2-1 lead, and Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller shut the door on the National League (NL) in the bottom of the 10th inning in Miami on Tuesday.

Cano's homer was just the fourth go-ahead home run in extra innings in All-Star game history, and the first since Tony Perez did it exactly 50 years ago.

Seattle Mariners infielder Cano was named All-Star Game MVP because of his clutch home run.

That home run earned the AL their 23rd All-Star Game title in the last 30 competitions.

The AL scored the game's first run in the fifth inning when Miguel Sano hit a perfectly-weighted bloop single into shallow right field.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop scored on the play after a pair of Washington Nationals (Ryan Zimmerman and Bryce Harper) failed to catch the ball.

St Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tied the game at 1-1 with a 385-foot home run in the sixth inning off of Ervin Santana.

Both teams started implementing new relievers during the last three innings, and the game's best hitters could not keep up.

The NL had a chance to score in the ninth inning when a Kenley Jansen balk sent Oakland Athletics slugger Yonder Alonso to third base, but he immediately struck out his third batter of the inning to end the threat.

While the All-Star Game no longer carries World Series home-field advantage for the winning league, it still gives the AL bragging rights, which is something they have carried since 2012.