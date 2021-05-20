Canny, carefree and fearless: Sky Brown saves tricks for Olympics ahead of first event since horrific accident

Brown is on track to qualify for Tokyo regardless of this week's Dew Tour results - AP

She may be bursting with excitement for her first international competition since a life-threatening accident but British skateboarder Sky Brown will be keeping one or two tricks up her sleeve for the Olympics.

A lot has changed since the talented 12-year-old’s last major competition in September 2019 - the Skateboard Park World Championships in Sao Paulo - which produced a bronze medal to put her in the driving seat to qualify for her sport’s Olympics debut in Tokyo.

Globally there has been the Games-delaying coronavirus pandemic - which has also prevented any international skateboard competitions for 18 months but still leaves Brown on track to become Britain’s youngest summer Olympian - while closer to home, a horrifying training accident almost exactly a year ago resulted in Brown fighting for her life.

Her injuries included multiple fractures to her skull and a broken left arm but Brown was adamant about swiftly returning to her board.

And ahead of this week's Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa, she was equally eager to slip back into action. “It’s been a long time,” Brown, who will compete in Friday's women's park semi-finals, tells Telegraph Sport.

“I’m just really excited to get back with everyone. I just want to skate and see everyone. I missed them all so much. I missed travelling, going to skate parks. I’m just excited to get back.”

Those following Brown’s exploits via her social media channels over the last 12 months would have seen the youngster making up for missed travelling time by ramping up her repertoire of tricks, under the guidance of skateboarding mentors such as Tony Hawk and Elliot Sloan.

Her ability to gain so much height out of the bowl, combined with her strong grabs, speed and individual style will catch the attention of any competition judge and propel her into the medal mix.

Understandably, the temptation for the ever-enthusiastic youngster might be to show off such improvements immediately now she is back in the competitive arena, with the women's park semi-finals followed by finals on Sunday.

Story continues

But even bigger stages await, most notably at the Tokyo Games in two months time, with Brown ranked third in the world and on track to punch her ticket regardless of the additional qualification points on offer this weekend.

“It would be really cool to finish on the podium this week,” she says smiling. "Just skate and have fun. I’m going to chill a little bit on this one but still try to get on the podium. I’m going to save my tricks for the Olympics."

Skateboarding's inclusion at the Olympics will mark an intriguing merging of cultures, the mixing of the sport's free-flowing creativity with the more rigid competitive tradition of the Games. Rivalries exist in skateboarding but just as likely is friendship.

In the build up to this week, Brown has been spending time with the rest of the GB Skateboard team which includes Bombette Martin, fellow park skater, national champion and another emerging young talent at 14 years old, as well as street skateboarder Alex Decunha, currently ranked 23rd in the world and only a few points off the Olympic qualifying group.

And in another sign of the camaraderie that exists between skaters, Brown even hosted Kisa Nakamura, 21, and Sakura Yosozumi, 19, two highly-talented Japanese skaters who could deny her an Olympic medal in Tokyo, at her house in recent weeks.

"I’ve been hanging with them a lot," she says. "It’s really nice and really fun. We do compete against each other but we do push each other a lot."

As for the Games themselves, Brown is unsurprisingly "excited", looking forward to the prospect of competing in the land of her birth, even if Covid restrictions mean her brother and mother will have to stay behind in America, while Team GB's recently unveiled kit gets the thumbs up, the youngster describing it as "cute."

"The thing I’m most looking forward to is probably just being in the Olympics and seeing how it is," she says. "I know it’s going to be a little bit different because of Covid. But just seeing the village. It’s going to be cool."

With the Skateboard Park World Championships recently cancelled, this week represents the last international park competition before the Games, and the start of what could be a life-changing summer for Britain's young star. Not that you could tell.

"I don’t really get nervous. It’s this weird feeling where I get really excited and pumped up," she says before pausing, searching for the right words, and then adding: "When I skateboard, I feel like it’s almost dancing in the air, you do your own style."

Brown is just one of a number of young, emerging female skaters - REUTERS

Why young girls are set to dominate skateboarding's Olympic debut

Whatever your take on skateboarding's inclusion in the Games, there is no denying its creativity, freshness and vibrancy will directly hone in on the International Olympic Committee's target of "attracting a younger audience".

But while the IOC are eyeing a broader uptick among millennials, those Games bigwigs have, intentionally or not, set the scene for female skateboarders to take centre stage in Tokyo.

Teenagers are good at skateboarding, fact. But young girls are especially good at riding a board.

Across the two Olympic disciplines of street and park, two and four men respectively are aged under 20 on the current World Skateboarding rankings, used as part of the qualification process for Tokyo.

On the women's side that number jumps sharply to 11 and 13, including 12-year-old Sky Brown, third in the world and a serious Olympic medal contender for Britain, and rankings front-runner Misugu Okamoto, one of a cohort of young Japanese talent, who was only 13 when she won the world title two years ago.

The fear factor or rather, lack of it, at a young age does come into play but that does not explain the gender split.

There have been female pioneers before, such as Patti McGee, the first female pro in the mid 1960s, but now the emergence of female talent is more sustained, and helping to chip away at the previously predominantly male-dominated industry.

A big part of that is the rise of technology and social media, bringing an increased visibility of female skateboarders, whether that is at elite level or simply clips of girls enthusiastically trying out new tricks, previously only really seen performed by male skaters.

"These girls have come on so quick and it’s the rate of progression," explains Lucy Adams, Progression Project Lead at GB Skateboard. "They’ve seen what’s possible and got good, quick. Ten years earlier, you wouldn't have possibly seen another woman or girl do it. There wasn't that inspiration out there."

See it and you will believe it. Over to you Tokyo.