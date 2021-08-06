‘We cannot have long-term peace while American troops are here’ says celebrated Afghan activist Malalai Joya

Andrew Buncombe
·8 min read
Malalai Joya has been long time critic of US and Nato (Alamy Stock Photo)
Malalai Joya has been long time critic of US and Nato (Alamy Stock Photo)

There can be no long-term peace in Afghanistan while US troops are present and they should leave as quickly as possible, according to a celebrated activist who made history as a female member of parliament.

Malalai Joya says even though the security situation in the country may get worse in the short term as Taliban forces seize more territory, the American military is the root cause of many problems and act as a “cancer” to her country.

“History shows no nation can donate liberation to another nation - they come to Afghanistan for their own interests,” Joya tells The Independent.

Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kabul, the woman who has survived at least four assassination attempts, says she has repeatedly urged US forces to depart with “all their lackeys”.

“Get rid from my country. They are a cancer in the body of my society, in the body of my beloved country,” she says. “They are like Covid-19.”

The comments by Joya, 43, comes as the last of a once 100-000-strong continent of US forces is leaving Afghanistan. While US President,Joe Biden said the troops - other than 650 who will remain to protect the US Embassy - will depart by the end of August, reports suggest the bulk have already left.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Biden said last month, as the United States ended a 20-year-old war and occupation that began in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

The peace deal being pursued by Biden was actually brokered by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who also did not believe US troops should be fighting there.

Some have criticised the move, especially as the Taliban has continued to seize more territory every day, most recently launching attacks on the southern city of Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan. It is the capital of Helmand province, which was the focus of the British military’s operations, until the bulk of its combat troops withdrew in 2014. The UK suffered at least 450 casualties.

Former US president George W Bush, who ordered the invasion of Afghanistan and then Iraq as part of his so-called “war on terror”, told a German broadcaster he believed the move was a mistake because “I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad”.

In recent days, the leader of the US-backed Afghan government, which did participate in the deal signed with the Taliban, condemned the US military’s “hasty withdrawal”.

“[The process] not only failed to bring peace but created doubt and ambiguity,” Afghanistan’s president Ashraf Ghani told parliament.

Joya dismissed Bush’s comments, saying he was a warmonger who could not be trusted.

“The catastrophic situation of women was a very good excuse for the US and Nato to occupy our country, and replace the barbaric regime of the Taliban with the warlords,” she says.

Joya, who is from Afghanistan’s Farah Province, made headlines in 2003, in a speech at “Loya Jirga” talks organised by the US to vote on a new constitution. In a speech, she condemned the nation’s tribal military leader or warlords, many of whom the US was siding with against the Taliban, despite their appalling record of human rights abuses.

“My criticism on all my compatriots is that why are they allowing the legitimacy and legality of this Loya Jirga come under question with the presence of those felons who brought our country to this state,” she said, before being thrown out of the meeting.

Two years later she was elected to the national assembly, one of the few elected women politicians in the country, and again created a stir with an attack on the same individuals.

After the swearing in of the parliament - the first in at least 30 years - in the presence of the new Afghan leader, Hamid Karzai, and US vice president Dick Cheney, Joya held her own press conference.

“I offer my condolences to the people of our country for the presence of warlords, drug lords and criminals [in the parliament],” she said

“[The people of Afghanistan have recently] escaped the Taliban cage but still they are trapped in the cage of those who are called warlords.”

Joya was elected to Afghan parliament in 2005 (AFP via Getty Images)
Joya was elected to Afghan parliament in 2005 (AFP via Getty Images)

Two years later, Joya was expelled for three years after she was accused of breaking a rule that prevented politicians criticising each other. Her expulsion triggered outcry from international human rights groups.

“Afghanistan is requesting billions of dollars in assistance from donors next month and presenting itself as an emerging democracy,” Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said at the time. “If Malalai Joya remains suspended for exercising her right to free expression and has to keep moving around because of threats for which the government does nothing, what does this say about the state of human rights and democracy?”

Joya has continued the criticism, throughout the 20 year-occupation by US and Western forces, condemning not only the foreign military, but the Afghan non-governmental groups that take Western money.

Estimates suggest at least 250,000 Afghans lost their lives during that period, with 3 million displaced internally and 2.1 million leaving the country.

Has there been any positive element about the US military presence - for instance, the expansion of education for women and girls?

“For [the] justification of the occupation, they did some humanitarian projects, especially in big cities like Herat, Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif, Jalalabad…they built some schools, some hospitals, some roads. But it was for justification of their occupation,” she says. “And in rural areas and most part of Afghanistan, they did almost nothing.”

She says the US also oversaw the installation of a corrupt “puppet” system, which resulted in “artificial schools” that did not exist and where the money set aside for such projects went to “the pocket of the corrupt warlords”.

“Millions of dollars comes under the name of women’s rights projects, [the] reconstruction of Afghanistan, [and] education,” she says. “But most of this money goes to the pockets of corrupt people.”

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump vowed to end US&#x002019;s longest war (Getty Images)
Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump vowed to end US’s longest war (Getty Images)

Joya, who in 2010, was included on Time magazine’ 100 most influential people in the world, says the mood among ordinary Afghans as they watch the US withdrawal is one of anxiety.

She says the population has suffered from decades of angst and war, most recently with the US occupation. Now the US had done a deal with the Taliban, claiming they could be trusted, while it was obvious to Afghan people they had not changed whatsoever.

“It’s a nightmare in the mind of Afghan people, everybody is worried about the future,” she says.

“They know that [the Taliban’s] nature didn’t change - that they’re still beheading people, are still beating woman publicly with the lash, are still stoning people, in the rural areas where they have power.”

Joya says while she does not think there is a role for foreign players in Afghanistan, including the UN, she felt other activists around the world could still help and offer support. “We need more support, especially for educational support projects.”

She says she is inspired by civil society movements in Europe and the US, including the Occupy movement. She also praises Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, whose organisation exposed many of the worst atrocities of the “war on terror”.

“He is a hero. In my view, he exposed the wrong policies, the disgusting policies of the US government and Nato,” she says. “Now he’s living in the hearts of all the justice-loving people.”

She adds: “He should not be put in jail. Bush, Dick Cheney, Condoleezza Rice, all these warmongers, should be in jail, not Julian Assange, not Chelsea Manning…They are brave and raise their voices for justice and peace.”

People such as George W Bush have said advances on women&#x002019;s education will be lost once US forces leave (Getty Images)
People such as George W Bush have said advances on women’s education will be lost once US forces leave (Getty Images)

Despite the huge challenges confronting Afghanistan and the perilous threat of an ever-expanding Taliban, Joya insists she does have some hope.

“My voice is the small voice of the voiceless, suffering people of Afghanistan, especially the women of my country, who are the victims,” she says.

“So we have a lot of dreams. I wish in every corner of Afghanistan, in the villages and the districts, there will be schools that have literacy courses, computer courses, [and] we are living in the 21st Century. I want my people to be empowered by education.

“Imagine if all the population of our country was educated; they do not do self-immolation, they will not be disappointed, they will not allow these extremists to continue their barbarism.”

She says it is the actions of ordinary Afghans seeking a better life that inspire her - a woman in Bamyan province, a child on her shoulder, completing the test for university entrance, or an uneducated man in Uruzgan province taking his daughter to another village so she can attend school.

“This will take time. This is a prolonged risky struggle. People are fed up of the war, and terrified of the war,” she says. “We are the ones with the responsibility to be fearless, to be tireless, to be more active, to work for the other people and to lead them in the right direction.”

Read More

Why China sees an opportunity in West’s Afghanistan troop withdrawal

By chance, I met someone directly affected by the Afghanistan war

Residents told to flee as Taliban gains ground in Lashkar Gah

Recommended Stories

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Texas border city pitch tents to quarantine COVID-19-positive migrants

    MCALLEN, Texas — A south Texas city at the center of the border crisis pitched a series of emergency outdoor tents to house migrants who have tested positive for the coronavirus after being released from Border Patrol custody.

  • Dan Bongino and Geraldo Rivera get into another intense argument on ‘Hannity’

    On Hannity Thursday, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and conservative pundit Dan Bongino once again renewed their intense on-air feud. This time they were butting heads over how the Biden administration has been handling Covid at the southern borders, where thousands of Covid-positive migrants are reportedly being let into the country. The back and forth between the two mostly consisted of them talking over each other, with Rivera saying things like “you’re so full of crap,” and calling Bongino “a cheap-shot artist.” Bongino responded with comments like, “it’s not my fault you don't research anything before you come on the air.” There have been multiple times since April that the pair have gotten into it on the air, an ever-growing feud that includes butting heads over police killings of Black Americans, and getting heated over Israeli-Palestinian violence. So at this point you could say they’re getting pretty good at it.

  • Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

    The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres. The Taliban's rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan's rural areas over the last few months caught many off guard, particularly the Afghan government.

  • Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals as U.S. forces exit country

    Taliban fighters on Friday intensified clashes with Afghan forces and targeted militias allied with the government, officials said, stretching their dominance of border towns and closing in on two provincial capitals as foreign forces leave. At least 10 Afghan soldiers and a commander of armed members belonging to the Abdul Rashid Dostum militia group in the northern province of Jowzjan were killed. "The Taliban launched violent attacks on the outskirts of (provincial capital) Sheberghan this week and during heavy clashes a pro-government militia forces' commander loyal to Dustom was killed," said Abdul Qader Malia, the deputy governor of Jowzjan province.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • 'We're Going Back To The Capitol': Ex Trump Campaign Official Announces 'Huge' Protest

    “We’re going to push back on the phony narrative that there was an insurrection," Matt Braynard told former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

  • Republican official who mocked COVID in final Facebook post dies of virus in Texas

    In previous social media posts, he showed support for mask burning and called incentives to encourage vaccinations “disgusting.”

  • Boston mayor asked to clarify COVID-19 vaccine passport comments

    The mayor invoked slavery, Jim Crow and the so-called birtherism conspiracy theory when she was asked by NewsCenter 5's Sharman Sacchetti about New York City's announcement that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will soon be required for entering restaurants, gyms and indoor venues.

  • Who is Kathy Hochul, Cuomo's potential successor as N.Y. governor?

    With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s career on the line, all eyes are on his lieutenant, Kathy Hochul, who would become the state’s first female governor if she replaces him.

  • Israel 'ready to attack Iran' as new president Ebrahim Raisi is sworn in

    Israel warned it was “ready” to strike Iran on Thursday as the regime’s new president was due to be sworn in by the Iranian parliament at a ceremony in Tehran.

  • A toxic legacy: Masculinity in the Republican Party requires subservience to Donald Trump

    An old adage says that youth is wasted on the young. Given Republican men's inability to grow up, it appears we are now wasting it on the old, too.

  • President Biden's extension of the eviction moratorium is unconstitutional and he knows it

    Biden was elected to restore norms to Washington, D.C., but his eviction decision is one of the most egregious acts of executive overreach in decades.

  • More than 10,000 migrants reach UK as Channel crossings hit a new daily record

    More than 10,000 migrants have officially crossed the Channel by small boat so far this year after almost 500 reached the UK on Wednesday, a new record for a single day.

  • Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Trump is 'a vile man' who did 'more damage to the United States than any other leader' in recent history

    Trump claims the election was stolen, but "he was the one that was trying to steal the election from President Biden," Alexander Vindman said.

  • EU summons Belarus envoy over migrant stream to Lithuania

    The European Union has summoned the Belarusian envoy in Brussels and held talks with the Iraqi government after accusing Belarus of using illegal migrants, largely Iraqis, as a political weapon against EU sanctions imposed on Minsk. A spokesperson said the European Commission summoned the envoy on Wednesday in protest over a refugee problem that Lithuania says Belarus has orchestrated on its border in retaliation for EU sanctions. "These practices must stop and Belarus must respect its international commitments in combating irregular migration and human trafficking and migrant smuggling," the Commission spokesperson told a news conference.

  • 'Good for him': White House keeps Trump at arm's length in COVID-19 vaccine push

    The White House isn’t urging former President Donald Trump to help get vaccine shots into arms as it confronts an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where Trump allies said he could help.

  • BLM Group Demands Dem Operative Resign for Wishing Death on Lindsey Graham

    A Black Lives Matter PAC called for the resignation of the state Democratic party's chief operative after she wished death on Senator Lindsey Graham, who had COVID.