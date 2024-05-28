Cannon handed first Republic of Ireland call-up

Tom Cannon helped Leicester City return to the Premier League as he scored two goals in 13 Championship appearances this season [Getty Images]

Leicester City striker Tom Cannon has been given his first Republic of Ireland senior squad call-up for next month's friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

Cannon, 21, scored two goals in his 13 appearances in this season's Championship for the Foxes as they secured a return to the Premier League.

The Liverpool-born striker has earned one Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap.

Interim Republic of Ireland boss John O'Shea recalls Celtic centre-back Liam Scales and Dutch-based striker Troy Parrott after they were unavailable for the friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March while Stoke City left-back Enda Stevens also returns to the squad.

With Southampton's Gavin Bazunu absent from the squad because of injury, Bristol City's Max O'Leary and Fleetwood Town join other goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers in the squad.

Norwich City defender Shane Duffy has been included despite facing a drink driving charge arising from his arrest following a two-car crash at Hethersett, near Norwich earlier this month.

Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins will miss the friendlies because of a knee injury with Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene unavailable for family reasons.

The Irish host Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on 4 June before taking on Portugal in Aveiro seven days later.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Kelleher (Liverpool), Travers (Bournemouth), O'Leary (Bristol City), Harrington (Fleetwood Town)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Wolves), Duffy (Norwich City), O'Shea (Burnley), O'Brien (Lyon), Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest), Scales (Celtic), Brady (Preston North End), Stevens (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Cullen (Burnley), Azaz (Middlesbrough), Knight (Bristol City), McGrath (Aberdeen), O'Dowda (Cardiff City), Smallbone (Southampton), Sykes (Bristol City), Johnston (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Celtic)

Forwards: Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers), Idah (Celtic, on loan from Norwich City), Parrott (Excelsior, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Obafemi (Millwall, on loan from Burnley), Cannon (Leicester City).