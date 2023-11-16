Cannon Falls ready to stare down 'Gunslinger' in state semifinals at 'The Bank'

Nov. 16—CANNON FALLS — Cannon Falls has reached its promised land.

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Bombers football team will be frolicking in the space they've longed for, U.S. Bank Stadium.

That is the site of the Class 2A football state semifinals. Five times in its history, Cannon Falls has reached the state quarterfinals. Last week, it finally beat down that barrier with a 51-6 romp over familiar southeastern Minnesota foe Triton.

"We finally broke through," Cannon Falls coach Dan Meyers said.

Breaking through all the way to the state championship round will also be a large task. In front of the 10-2 and unranked Bombers is 11-0 Eden Valley-Watkins, ranked third in Class 2A and featuring one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the state.

He is Nolan Geislinger, and he might as well change that last name to "Gunslinger." The 6-foot, 150-pound senior has thrown for 2,112 yards, having completed 128 of his 167 tries for 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

What makes Geislinger even more dangerous is he can also run. He's rushed for 992 yards and 14 touchdowns. Helping protect him is 6-7, 230-pound North Dakota State University offensive lineman commit Noah Stommes.

"Watching (Geislinger) play, he can throw it, and when he runs the ball, he is dynamic," Meyers said. "He reminds me a lot of the Caledonia kid (Ethan Stendel) with the ability to run and throw."

Cannon Falls presents plenty of its own problems for teams. The Bombers, who average a whopping 48 points per game (EV-W averages 46), get virtually all of their offensive work done on the ground. They have a bevy of running backs to turn to. Dylan Banks, the most explosive of the bunch, has rushed for 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns. Derrik Bechtholdt has rushed for 901 yards and eight touchdowns, Preston Schoenfelder 616 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Sam Shepersky 599 yards.

It is that amazingly productive running attack that has Cannon Falls feeling good about its chances against EV-W. If it can put together its usual long, sustained drives, Eagles' dynamic quarterback Geislinger won't be given as many opportunities to do his thing.

"We want to put together long, sustained drives, and then score at the end of them," Meyers said. "And we can't turn the ball over."

The other area that Cannon Falls believes it has a possible advantage is its willingness to play grind-it-out football. The Bombers are willing and able to do it for all 48 minutes. They've done it all season.

"(EV-W) is going to have to play really physical football for 48 minutes to beat us," Meyers said. "Not every team can do that. If they don't tackle well, they can't beat us. and that is our game plan going into every game we play this season."

One area that Eden Valley-Watkins has outdone Cannon Falls this season is defense. The Eagles are allowing just 7.2 points per game, the Bombers 20.5.