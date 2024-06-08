Cannavaro confirms Udinese exit despite avoiding relegation

Fabio Cannavaro has confirmed his departure from Udinese despite securing the club’s safety in Serie A this season.

The 2006 World Cup winner took over the struggling Friulian outfit in late April, overseeing two wins and three draws across his six games in charge, enough to see the club avoid slipping down to Serie B on the final day of the season.

Despite finding success in China with Guangzhou Evergrande, Cannavaro has not managed to find his footing in the dugout in the world of Italian football, only managing a brief 17-game spell in charge of Benevento in Serie B prior to his two months with Udinese.

Cannavaro departure

As announced on his Instagram page, Cannavaro will not sign a new contract with Udinese and will leave the club in the coming days, being informed of their plans by president Giampaolo Pozzo. He also noted his desire to have continued in the dugout.

“President Pozzo communicated to me today the club’s decision not to continue our professional relationship.

“I thank him for the opportunity given to me, and I regret not being able to continue this short but intense journey, which in the last month and a half of the season has led us to accomplish a great and exciting undertaking.

“I’d like to point out that on my part there would have been the desire to continue this adventure in Friuli, a land that has entered my heart as well as its people, and for this reason I had made myself available to the club unconditionally.

“I wish the club, the players and the wonderful Udinese fans the best successes.”