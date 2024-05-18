Canisius University gives Bills DB Damar Hamlin honorary doctorate

A true champion both on and off the field, Hamlin has left an indelible mark through his remarkable journey of resilience and philanthropy. He inspired people around the country and the world when he suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against Cincinnati in 2023. Hamlin not only recovered from his injury and returned to the team but he also leveraged the experience to help others.

In 2023, Hamlin launched the CPR Tour, a groundbreaking initiative through his Chasing M’s Foundation. This tour has equipped more than 1,200 individuals with life-saving skills, provided 170 AEDs to communities in need and catalyzed legislative change in 12 states.

In addition, Hamlin established the Heroes Scholarship in Cincinnati, honoring the medical professionals pivotal to his recovery.