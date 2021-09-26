Canisius Crusaders and F/E Titans win big on Saturday
These two teams put exclamation points on their Week 4 wins!
Ohio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted off the field by a team official during the first half against Akron and later sent an angry tweet.
It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon.
Clemson is eliminated from College Football Playoff contention in September and will miss the semifinals after six straight appearances.
While preseason top 10 teams like Clemson, Ohio State and Iowa State have losses, there are plenty of teams to come out of nowhere and start the season undefeated.
How can any high school player stop prized recruit Arch Manning? They can't.
Star-studded matchups will decided winner of the Ryder Cup.
Europe suffered a seismic blow to hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup on a morning when tensions threatened to boil over between players, officials and fans, as Brooks Koepka became embroiled in a furious row with his match referees.
A win is a win, but whoa.
The 43rd Ryder Cup concludes Sunday at Whistling Straits. Here are Sunday's singles pairings as Team USA tries to win after taking a commanding lead.
Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on the IR, what does this mean for the Miami Dolphins QB?
The American did not seem happy that he had been made to putt as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.
Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith on Saturday. Castillo's legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas and referee Bob Williams quickly called off the fight in the second round. Smith, in his first fight since losing to Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight in December, jumped on the rope after the knockdown but cut short his celebrations in concern for his opponent, who appeared to be hit flush on the temple.
Officials somehow let a clear incompletion on Auburn's go-ahead TD drive stand as a completion after a replay review.
I came to get down...
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made an observation about Justin Fields' play in practice this week and Twitter is going in.
The pending lawsuit over the relocation of the Rams continues to generate not nearly as much attention as it should, what with a trial looming in January, all legal obstacles to that trial removed, and owners like Stan Kroenke and Jerry Jones facing a court order to disclose financial information in support of a potential [more]
Shohei Ohtani and Willie Mays are the only two players to do this in a single season.
Michigan State football game time, TV channel info, score, live updates and analysis as Spartans play Nebraska Cornhuskers
Watch Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz share a cool moment back stage at Saturday's UFC 266.
What Sam Pittman has done in less than two seasons with the Razorbacks is a great template for the administrators who have to make coaching hires.