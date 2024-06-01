Caniggia, Nemsadze, Smith, Nade - Dundee's best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Dundee's best cult hero signings - the player that showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Murray: Claudio Caniggia was the biggest name that Dundee had signed in a generation. The signing of the Argentine World Cup star was the talking point of Scottish football at the time. I remember working in Glasgow when a Rangers fan and work colleague of mine broke the news of Caniggia's signing with a degree of jealous amazement.

George: I remember Albert Kidd the day he scored two goals to beat Hearts. Also Keith Wright and Tommy Coyne, what a pair! They scored so many goals and paired perfectly.

Kevin: Has to be Sir Barry Smith, not just a cult hero but a one off.

Ben: Christian Nade. Was signed in the January window of the 2013/14 Championship season and was a signing that was laughed at by many at the time due to his poor stint at Hearts where he was mocked for being overweight. Despite only playing 13 games for the Dee, he quickly became a fan favourite and scored one of the two crucial goals on the final day.

Anon: Kostadin Gadzhalov. Came in, played well, solid at the back. Felt like he had cigars out half the time. Sadly never got much of a look in when McCann took full charge. Oh aye, and he scored the goal that relegated United, but boys will say that was actually Wighton.

Ross: Georgi Nemsadze was class and scored a memorable chip in the Dundee derby and the goal that took us to Scottish Cup final in 2003. What a player!

Mark: Georgi Nemsadze. The best player I've ever seen at Dens.