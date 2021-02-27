Canelo vs Yildirim: What time does the fight start in the UK and when are the ring walks ?

(Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning when he defends his WBA and WBC super middleweight world titles against Avni Yildirim.

It is little over two months since the pound-for-pound superstar dismantled Britain’s Callum Smith over the course of 12 gruesome rounds, with the Mexican aiming to be crowned undisputed champion at 168lbs before the end of the year.

But before challenging WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders and IBF champion Caleb Plant, Canelo will have to justify his status as an overwhelming favourite and defeat Yildirim with flying colours. The Turkish fighter has never come up against an opponent of Canelo’s quality and will be best remembered by UK viewers for being on the wrong end of a stunning knockout courtesy of Chris Eubank Jr in the World Boxing Super Series.

Speaking about the prospect of a unification bout with Saunders in the summer, Canelo said: “It’s important for me and my trainer Eddy [Reynoso], because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions. And that’s a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds. Obviously, no Mexican has ever done it. So that’s our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that’s what we want. Eddy and I have always wanted the best. And we want to keep making history.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time are ring walks?

The bout will take place on Saturday 27 February in Miami, Florida, meaning the ring walks are expected at around 4am on Sunday for UK viewers.

How can I watch the fight online and on TV?

In the U.K. and Ireland, Canelo vs Yildirim will air on DAZN. You can therefore catch a live stream of the card and main event through the DAZN app, which will come at an initial price point for a monthly subscription at £1.99. In Ireland, it’s €1.99.

US fight fans can order the fight on pay-per-view for $49.99, or subscribe at $19.99 for one month (or $8.33 per month if you purchase a one-year subscription for $99.99). The fight will not be available through DAZN in Mexico, where TV Azteca will carry the fight.

Story continues

The app can allow fans to stream the fight through iPhone, iPad, Android phones, tablets, Amazon Fire tablet, Playstation 4 or Playstation 5, Xbox One or Xbox One X, in addition to the Amazon Firestick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV and Sony Smart TV.

Watch Canelo vs Yildirim live via the DAZN app, new users can sign up here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What are the odds?

Canelo - 1/50. Knockout: 1/20. Points: 8/1

Yildirim - 12/1. Knockout: 16/1. Point: 25/1

Draw: 33/1

Who is fighting on the undercard?

Zhang Zhilea vs Jerry Forrest (Heavyweight)

Diego Pacheco vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs Raul Corona (Super Featherweight)

Aaron Aponte vs Harry Gigliotti (Super Lightweight)

Keyshawn Davis vs Lester Brown (Super Lightweight)

Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes (Super Middleweight)