Canelo vs Smith LIVE: Stream, latest updates, UK start time and how to watch online

(Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

Follow all the action as Canelo Alvarez, the world’s No 1 pound-for-pound fighter, takes on Britain’s Callum Smith in a mouthwatering super middleweight unification contest.

Canelo is finally returning to the ring after a protracted dispute with his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya and is dropping down a division after knocking out Russia’s Sergey Kovalev in devastating fashion at light heavyweight last November. Smith boasts a seven-inch height advantage, however, Canelo has spent a large part of his career fighting larger opponents and will look to target the Briton’s body with his signature vicious hooks, which led to a ninth round knockout victory over Smith’s older brother, Liam, in 2016.

Smith has long been recognised as one of Britain’s premier fighters but struggled to secure elite opponents before winning the World Boxing Super Series in 2018, when he defeated domestic rival George Groves to win the WBA world title. He also holds The Ring belt, while the vacant WBC title will be on the line. Smith failed to impress in his last outing against John Ryder, though, winning via a somewhat controversial unanimous decision 13 months ago. It promises to be a thrilling bout and a victory for Smith would represent one of the greatest upsets produced overseas by a British fighter in history. Follow all the action live below: